Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in January

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

