Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in January

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.90.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
