Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lear by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lear by 10,300.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $166.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

