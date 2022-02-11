Leonard Osser Sells 8,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $10,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Leonard Osser sold 7,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $9,906.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Leonard Osser sold 7,200 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $10,008.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Leonard Osser sold 5,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $9,976.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

