Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 14,000.0% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FINMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 41,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

