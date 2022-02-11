Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 14,000.0% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FINMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 41,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Leonardo Company Profile
