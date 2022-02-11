Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

LEVL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

