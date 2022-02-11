Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $191,086.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00304907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.