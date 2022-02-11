LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

