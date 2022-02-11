Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.06.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$41.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.01. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.