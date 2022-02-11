Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limelight Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

