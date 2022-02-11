Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.56 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $890.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,196.43 or 0.99530468 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 752% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,807,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

