Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Shares of LAD opened at $311.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

