Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,300 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.2% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. 14,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

