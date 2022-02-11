Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO Purchases $201,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LOB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,148. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

