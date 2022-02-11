Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO Purchases $201,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LOB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,148. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
