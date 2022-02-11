Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 53.41 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.78. The company has a market capitalization of £37.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

