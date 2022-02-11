Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $385.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $397.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

