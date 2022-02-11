Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £41,200 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.93), for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.78 million and a P/E ratio of 90.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 984.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 871.46. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085 ($14.67).

LOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.55) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

