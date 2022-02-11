LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Down 1.8%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 286,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 252,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £13.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.75.

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($9,198.95).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

