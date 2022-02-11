Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $763.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

