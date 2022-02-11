Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $275.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $284.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $227.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

