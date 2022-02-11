Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.48. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucara Diamond (LUCRF)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.