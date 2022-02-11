Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 982,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,339,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $2,893,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lyft by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

