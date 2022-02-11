Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

