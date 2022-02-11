Macquarie Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $60.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Macquarie from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

