Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,667 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $320,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,642 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.