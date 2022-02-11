Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

