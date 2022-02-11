Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,446,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

