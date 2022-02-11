Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 64.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

