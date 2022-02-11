Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,321 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

