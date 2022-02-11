Mairs & Power Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,662 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.36% of Cambium Networks worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

