Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

