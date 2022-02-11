Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 26,713 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE:GE opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

