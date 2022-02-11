Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

MNDT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

MNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

