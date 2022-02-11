Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.91 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

