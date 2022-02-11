Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over a year (+118.9% versus +86.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, Marathon’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have extremely low oil price breakeven costs and need oil prices of just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Further, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025 and as such there does not appear to be much risk here. Consequently, Marathon is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.69.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

