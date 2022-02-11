Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.