Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

