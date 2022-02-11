Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71.
Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus (MCS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.