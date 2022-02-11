Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $457.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.40 and a 1-year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

