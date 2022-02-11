Mariner LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.31 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

