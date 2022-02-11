Mariner LLC Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

