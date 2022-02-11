MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $4.36 Million Stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of ReneSola worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

