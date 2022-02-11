MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTH stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

