Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 187,834 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 346.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,834 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $69,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

