Marshall Wace LLP Has $111.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Bio-Techne worth $111,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $422.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.45. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

