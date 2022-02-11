Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 96,437.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $306.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

