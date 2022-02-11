Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 474,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $54,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 112,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.43, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,763 shares of company stock worth $8,441,736. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

