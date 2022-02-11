Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,661,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.69 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

