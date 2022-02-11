Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 254.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

