Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $236,000 in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

