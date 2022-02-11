Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $277,000 in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NVE by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NVE by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

