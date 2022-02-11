Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $296,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 153,861 shares of company stock worth $11,677,217. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

INDT opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $773.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

